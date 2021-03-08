Is MP Ananth Kumar Hegde quitting politics? No, says his secretary

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Putting rumours of MP Ananth Kumar Hegde retiring from politics to rest, his personal secretary said the BJP leader has been advised complete rest after a knee surgery.

Speculation was rife after Hegde, known for his ‘controversial’ statements and tweets, kept himself away from meeting the people of his constituency over the last couple of weeks.

This made a few within the district BJP unit to question his future in the party and politics.

A post on social media by his followers a couple of days ago said that he might find a place in the Union ministry again.

Hegde was Skill Development Minister during the first term of Narendra Modi as PM. However, Hegde himself kept mum.

But Suresh Shetty, his personal secretary, issued a statement saying the MP was suffering from back and knee pain and has undergone knee surgery.