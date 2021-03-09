Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau raid nine govt officers across 11 districts of Karnataka

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an early morning operation against alleged corrupt government officers, the Karnataka unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted widespread raids and searches against nine government officers at 28 places in 11 districts of the state under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

The accused government officers, who are being searched over alleged disproportionate assets are Krishnegowda, project director, Nirmiti Kendra, Chikkaballapur, Hanamantha Shivappa Chikkannanavara, deputy chief electrical inspector, Belagavi circle, Subramanya K Vaddar, joint director, Town & Country Planning, Mysuru, Munigopal Raju, superintendent engineer, CHESCOM, Mysuru, Channaveerappa, first division assistant, RTO office, Mysuru South, Lakshmipurum, Raju Pattar, account officer, GESCOM, Yadgir, Victor Simon, police inspector, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), K Subramanyam, junior engineer, assistant director, Town Planning Office, BBMP, Yelahanka Zone, Bengaluru City and K M Pratham, deputy director, Factories and Boilers, Davangere Division, said official sources.

The ACB is conducting searches in Chikkaballapur, Kolar taluk, Channammanagar, Angola, Belagavi, Udupi, Karwar town, Mysuru, Kanakpura town, Ramnagaram, Kuvempunagar in Mandya, Yadgir, Davangere, Bengaluru City under the supervision of Range Superintendents of Police.