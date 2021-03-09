State, AAI to form joint venture, develop helipads 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government and Airport Authority of India (AAI) will form a joint venture company, for government-owned airports, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappaon Monday. He added that this will enable speedy construction and development of airports, helipads, and water aerodromes.

This announcement was made in line with a statement by the AAI in October 2020 where it planned to develop at least 100 airports, water aerodromes and helipads across Bengaluru by 2024 under the UDAN scheme. Yediyurappa also stated that both Shivamogga and Vijayapura airports will be operationalised soon. They have commenced the work during the 2020-21 financial year at a cost of Rs 384 crore and `220 crore respectively. Kalaburagi and Bidar airports have already begun operations. The government has priorities providing connectivity to districts.