Opposition, govt spar over TN river-link project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accusing the Karnataka government of not taking any steps to stall the Cauvery-South Vellar-Vaigai-Gundar intra-state river-link project taken up by the Tamil Nadu government, members of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council walked out of the House on Tuesday.

MLCs KT Shrikantegowda, Marithibbegowda, KA Thippeswamy and SL Bhojegowda raised the issue as a matter of public importance in the Upper House, and a detailed discussion was held. Shrikantegowda said the Tamil Nadu government started the projects without taking permission from the state government or any other authority. He alleged that the state government was in deep slumber, and had failed to send a strong message to Tamil Nadu.

Demanding that Karnataka take legal steps to stop the project, Shrikantegowda suggested that the government push the Cauvery High-Level Channel project, Kabini backwater lift irrigation project and Mekedatu project.

“The Tamil Nadu government is spending around Rs 14,400 crore, why can’t the Karnataka government spend about Rs 6,500 crore and start the projects here, which will help lakhs of farmers and solve the drinking water problem too?” he asked.

Thippeswamy and others also spoke, while Leader of the Opposition SR Patil demanded that the government act on a war-footing to stop the project in Tamil Nadu. “The government should not waste time, and take an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister,” Patil said.

In reply, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said the government will soon call for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. “The Chief Minister has already taken up the matter with the Prime Minister and written to the Centre, registering our objection. We have asked the Centre to direct Tamil Nadu to stop the project, and are meeting legal experts.”

However, Patil said the government’s reply was not satisfactory, and opposition members walked out of the House in protest, while JDS members chided BJP members that they can’t even get an appointment with the PM.