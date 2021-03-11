STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CD gate: Satish Jarkiholi met kin of woman seen in sex tape at Nidagundi

A couple of days after Satish’s visit, a police intelligence team also visited Nidagundi, but by then the family had vacated the house.

Satish Jarkiholi

By Mahesh M Goudar 
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Besides a full-fledged investigation by the police and other investigating agencies to trace the people involved in the CD gate scandal, the family of former Water Resources Department Ramesh Jarkiholi has launched its own investigation into the case. 

Even before the sleaze CD turned viral on social media a few days ago, Ramesh’s brother and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi flew from Gokak in his helicopter to Nidagundi village, near Bagalkot where the family of the woman seen in the sleaze CD was believed to be residing.

A top police source said, “Satish came to Kudalasangama in his private chopper on March 5. He first visited a quarry owned by his family members near Hunagund and Khustagi villages, and then visited the relatives and family of the woman allegedly seen in the CD on the same day at Nidagundi village.” 

A couple of days after Satish’s visit, a police intelligence team also visited Nidagundi, but by then the family had vacated the house. None from the woman’s family was present in the village for an inquiry, the source added. No one in the Congress party in Bagalkot or surrounding areas were aware of Satish’s visit to Nidagundi, even as he flew 162 km from Gokak to Kudalasangama, near Bagalkot. 

