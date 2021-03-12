STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Portuguese-era structure, tucked away in Western Ghats, discovered

The two-storeyed structure was constructed by the West of India Portuguese Guaranteed Railway (WIPGR) company in 1885.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

The two-storeyed structure, located on the Karnataka-Goa border, was built by the West of India Portuguese Guaranteed Railway company in 1885 | Express

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A Portuguese-era heritage structure, built 135 years ago and hidden from sight in the dense Western Ghats on the Karnataka-Goa border since many decades, has been discovered by officials of the Hubli division of South Western Railway. The two-storey heritage structure is situated in the Braganza Ghat section near Castlerock, just about half-km away from Dudhsagar, one of the beautiful waterfalls in the country on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

Excited with the discovery of the original Portuguese architectural building, the South Western Railways (SWR) has launched an operation not only to preserve it, but also involve heritage lovers to rediscover the unique past of Goa. 

The two-storeyed structure was constructed by the West of India Portuguese Guaranteed Railway (WIPGR) company in 1885. It was a part of the historical WIPGR project taken up during the construction of Mormugao harbour in Goa. The 83-km rail route connected the then Portuguese Goa with British India via the Western Ghats and the construction involved two different companies in two colonial jurisdictions, according to P K Mishra, SWR Additional General Manager, who has initiated the restoration of the structure.

Speaking to TNIE, Mishra said, several historical structures of the Portuguese era along the rail line were demolished during the gauge conversion. The recently discovered structure stands testimony to the history and interesting architectural features of the Portuguese period, he added.

Mishra underlined the need to restore the structure in an attempt to revive the past glory of the region along the Karnataka-Goa border. On the restoration plans which his department has, Mishra said, the building will have a heritage gallery on the first and second floors with the ground floor developed as a rest house. “Plans are also afoot to create a heritage walk around Dudhsagar to provide a beautiful view to tourists on this lush green stretch,’’ he said.

The 1,200 sq ft two-storeyed structure served as a railway station when the metre-gauge rail line first opened for operation here. According to sources, the ground floor was the station master’s room and two other rooms on the same floor were used as washroom and store-room. On the first floor, there is a large drawing room, bedroom and a kitchen. The building provides a panoramic view from the second floor.

Mishra added that a treaty was signed in December 1878 at Lisbon between Portugal and Great Britain to lay a rail line on the west coast of India. A committee, under the Duke of Sutherland, visited India to explore the possibilities of having a railway from Mormugao to Castle Rock. The survey, which began in February 1880, was completed in July that year. Later, a contract was inked between the Portuguese and British authorities for the project. The West of India Portuguese Railway Company was then formed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Ghats Portuguese
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp