Portuguese-era structure, tucked away in Western Ghats, discovered

BELAGAVI: A Portuguese-era heritage structure, built 135 years ago and hidden from sight in the dense Western Ghats on the Karnataka-Goa border since many decades, has been discovered by officials of the Hubli division of South Western Railway. The two-storey heritage structure is situated in the Braganza Ghat section near Castlerock, just about half-km away from Dudhsagar, one of the beautiful waterfalls in the country on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

Excited with the discovery of the original Portuguese architectural building, the South Western Railways (SWR) has launched an operation not only to preserve it, but also involve heritage lovers to rediscover the unique past of Goa.

The two-storeyed structure was constructed by the West of India Portuguese Guaranteed Railway (WIPGR) company in 1885. It was a part of the historical WIPGR project taken up during the construction of Mormugao harbour in Goa. The 83-km rail route connected the then Portuguese Goa with British India via the Western Ghats and the construction involved two different companies in two colonial jurisdictions, according to P K Mishra, SWR Additional General Manager, who has initiated the restoration of the structure.

Speaking to TNIE, Mishra said, several historical structures of the Portuguese era along the rail line were demolished during the gauge conversion. The recently discovered structure stands testimony to the history and interesting architectural features of the Portuguese period, he added.

Mishra underlined the need to restore the structure in an attempt to revive the past glory of the region along the Karnataka-Goa border. On the restoration plans which his department has, Mishra said, the building will have a heritage gallery on the first and second floors with the ground floor developed as a rest house. “Plans are also afoot to create a heritage walk around Dudhsagar to provide a beautiful view to tourists on this lush green stretch,’’ he said.

The 1,200 sq ft two-storeyed structure served as a railway station when the metre-gauge rail line first opened for operation here. According to sources, the ground floor was the station master’s room and two other rooms on the same floor were used as washroom and store-room. On the first floor, there is a large drawing room, bedroom and a kitchen. The building provides a panoramic view from the second floor.

Mishra added that a treaty was signed in December 1878 at Lisbon between Portugal and Great Britain to lay a rail line on the west coast of India. A committee, under the Duke of Sutherland, visited India to explore the possibilities of having a railway from Mormugao to Castle Rock. The survey, which began in February 1880, was completed in July that year. Later, a contract was inked between the Portuguese and British authorities for the project. The West of India Portuguese Railway Company was then formed.