STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SIT quizzes five in CD-gate investigation

A highly placed source, “The SIT questioned a man and his female friend hailing from Ramanagara.

Published: 13th March 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Resigned Minister of Water Resources, Karnataka, Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Manju Shettar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team, probing the sleaze CD row allegedly involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, has questioned five people on Friday, including a television journalist and the person who handed over the CD to social activist Dinesh Kallahalli. Another team has gone to Andhra Pradesh to pick up a person, said to be the prime accused in the case.

A highly placed source, “The SIT questioned a man and his female friend hailing from Ramanagara. They were brought to the city for interrogation. Another person who had given the CD to Dinesh Kallahalli in Gandinagar, Bengaluru, and two others from the outskirts of the city too have been questioned.  

Cops: Kallahalli too under radar 

They are said to have links to the CD controversy and are believed to be involved in a conspiracy while distributing the videos to television channels.”Another officer said, “Some of the suspects who were involved in the scandal have been detained based on a tip-off. Dinesh Kallahalli also may be questioned in the case as he had approached the city police commissioner to file a case. Later, Kallahalli decided to withdraw the case alleging that former CM H D Kumaraswamy was diverting the issue by stating that it was a case of extortion involving a deal of Rs 5 crore.”

However, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee, who is heading the investigation, neither denied nor confirmed the developments. He told The New Indian Express, “It is too early to reveal anything about the probe which has begun. We do not want to share any details at this stage.”

On March 2, Dinesh Kallahalli met Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to demand a detailed probe into the alleged scandal involving the BJP leader and alleged that he had cheated a woman, promising her a government job, and allegedly threatened her with dire consequences after she recorded their private moments. The leader later resigned as minister following the alleged scandal.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CD-gate SIT sex tape Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp