No second wave yet, say experts amid upward trajectory of Covid-19 graph in Karnataka

Published: 14th March 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 01:57 PM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Maharashtra and Kerala are seeing a big rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, Karnataka too has been recording sporadic spikes in daily new cases.

Compared to January and February, the numbers have come down, but over the last four days, the state has again been recording a rise in cases. 

On Friday, 37 people tested positive in Kalaburagi district, including 22 from Kalaburagi city. Shahbad town witnessed the death of a patient.

In Dharwad, one Covid-related death was reported on Friday after a long time. 

Tumakuru is recording an average of 37 cases daily over the last four days, with 42 new infections on Saturday alone.

While Mandya district still has 26 active cases, there is worry about returnees from Maharashtra during festivals.

Mysuru district too is recording over 50 new cases on some days. However, experts are not yet terming it a second wave in Karnataka, but emphasise that people should remain cautious. 

“It is unlikely that we are seeing a second wave in the state. The number of cases do not signify that. There are three aspects to check is there is a second wave severity of illness in Covid-19 patients, increase in positivity rate and increase in ICU care and oxygen support in hospitals. But right now, there is nothing to hint at a second wave. However, we have to keep a close watch on the small spikes in cases seen and bring it under control,” said Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board and Chairman-Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospital.

We need to be cautious and vigilant: Doctor

DR Giridhar Babu, member of the State Expert Committee, said, “It is very early to say that we are witnessing a second wave right now. However, with the susceptible population moving around and attending events like weddings, where there are larger crowds, there is a possibility of increase in cases. Right now, wherever clusters have re-ported in the city, it has been after people attended indoor events. If we start conducting tests at wedding and other events, we will be able to trace many cases and most of them would be asymptomatic. This will also help in identifying the infection early.”

Dr Pradeep Banandur, Professor of Epidemiology at NIMHANS, and member of the state Technical Advisory Committee for Covid- 19, had earlier pointed out to TNIE that the rise in cases was due to increased testing.

“We cannot be relaxed, but we need to be cautious and vigilant.” On March 8, the state recorded 436 new cases, which increased to 590 on March 9.

The next day, the state recorded 760 new cases, followed by 783 cases on March 11 which increased to 833 on March 12.

In February, the cases were in the range of 300 to 400, but touching 700 on some days. On March 12, the state witnessed over 800 cases.

