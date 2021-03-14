STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We may agree to disagree, but Opposition must debate in Assembly: Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The animosity between Opposition parties and the government in the state is taking a toll on debates and other regular business at the ongoing Assembly session. When Chief Minister 
B S Yediyurappa, who is also the finance minister, was presenting the budget, members of the principal Opposition party Congress walked out in an unprecedented manner.

Home and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Opposition may agree to disagree, but they should participate in discussions and deliberations in the Assembly. “They have decided not to cooperate, but in spite of their noncooperation, our pro-people governance will continue,” he told TNSE. Excerpts. 

Is lack of understanding between the government and Opposition impacting debates in the Assembly?
They are not behaving like a responsible opposition and are going back on their word. At the previous Business Advisory Committee meeting, it was agreed by both the opposition and government that we will have a two-day discussion on “One Nation One Election” before the Budget was presented. Unfortunately, the opposition went back on its word, probably after instructions from their party high command. They just don’t want any discussion.   

Why discuss “One Nation One Election” in the state Assembly? 
“One Nation One Election” will also affect the state and we have to debate, deliberate and formulate our views. We may agree to disagree, but they should debate. The Assembly is for debating and deliberating and they are misusing the forum as they are neither debating nor deliberating. This Opposition stand is uncalled for, anti-democratic and anti-people. 

Will you try to take the Opposition into confidence? 
We have done that during the previous BAC meeting, but the opposition has taken a sudden U-turn. Even on Budget day, I personally requested them to attend the session. But they have decided not to cooperate and hinder the reach of the government’s initiatives. People are intelligent and they will see through all this. They also know that the opposition has the responsibility to raise people’s voice, which is not being done. Despite noncooperation from the opposition, our pro-people governance will continue. 

The Congress is accusing the government of misusing police to target opposition leaders and an MLA removed his shirt in the Assembly to protest...  
The police have done their job and there is no question of the government being anti-Congress or anti-MLA. If their allegation is true, why is not happening in other parts of the state, and only at Bhadravati? What is the track record of the MLA and Congress?    

Will the SIT probe all 
angles or only issues raised by Ramesh Jarkiholi? 
The SIT has been given full freedom to probe and it will look at issues mentioned in Jarkiholi’s letter, developments that have taken place after a complaint was filed at the Cubbon Park police station and various other dimensions that have come up. I have also clarified earlier that after the preliminary inquiry if need be, an FIR will be registered. I think it is too early to comment on the role of SIT. 

Large quantities of gelatin sticks and other explosive materials are seized from different parts of the state. Is illegal transportation of explosives a serious security concern? 
Previous governments were not serious about transportation and storage of explosives. But we are conducting audits and raids. That is why we are finding a lot of illegal explosives. Many mines are using explosives without licence, and we are booking cases.The time has come to take corrective action. 

A meeting was held recently to discuss strategies to protect the state’s interest in inter-state water disputes. Tamil Nadu’s project to utilise surplus Cauvery water too was taken up. Is there any progress on that or is the government waiting for Tamil Nadu elections to get over? 
We have nothing to do with Tamil Nadu polls. The Tamil Nadu government, without any clearance, laid the foundation stone for the project. Our CM has already written to the PM and Union Minister. We have decided to oppose the project before the Madurai court where a PIL has been filed by a TN farmer and we have not been made party in it. We will oppose it vehemently in the Supreme Court. 

You have the experience of handling the Water Resources Department earlier. Is it true that you are keen on getting this portfolio that fell vacant after Ramesh resigned? 
I am not keen on Water Resources or any other department. The CM has given me Home and Law and Parliamentary Affairs. My hands are full and I am trying to do justice to these departments.

