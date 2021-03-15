STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka ex-minister CD row: SIT issues notice to woman, assures her protection

It is learnt that the boyfriend of the woman seen in the video and his friend were questioned by Special Investigation Team officials for several hours.

Published: 15th March 2021 06:06 AM

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Resigned Minister of Water Resources, Karnataka, Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the CD-gate allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has served a notice to the woman seen in the video to appear before the police. On Sunday, the SIT also questioned two people, including the 'woman's boyfriend'.

The notice to the woman, who is missing since the day the video has been released, is said to have been posted on the door of her house in Vijayapura district, as there was no one at home and the door was locked.

A notice has been served on the owner of the room at RT Nagar in Bengaluru, where the woman was staying. The police have sent notices to officials of WhatsApp and the email company with which she had an account, sources said.

SIT grills woman's 'boyfriend'

"As she has expressed concerns over her safety, she has been asked in the notice to inform the date and time of her appearance, so that we will make proper security arrangements," an official said. At the same time, the police teams are continuing their efforts to trace her, as her statement is the key to proceed with further probe.

Continuing with the inquiry, the Special Investigation Team questioned two people in connection with the case on Sunday. It is learnt that the boyfriend of the woman seen in the video and his friend were questioned by Special Investigation Team officials for several hours. Meanwhile, an First Informatom Report registered at the Sadashivanagar police station based on a complaint filed by Jarkiholi on Saturday has been transferred to Special Investigation Team .

An Special Investigation Team of ficial visited the station and took the documents, including the complaint copy, related to the case, on Sunday. As part of the probe, it is learnt that Special Investigation Team sleuths are also verifying the financial transactions of some of the suspects and have sought statements of their accounts from banks.

