Time has come to check corruption in getting plum postings in Karnataka, says HC

"If an officer shells out money to get a plum posting, he would employ every means possible to recover the money he has invested," said the High Court

Published: 16th March 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that residents of the state are given to understand that 'plum' postings are assigned for monetary considerations every now and then, the Karnataka High Court said that the time has come for it to step in to find out the truth and direct the state to put in place regulations to check the tentacles of corruption from taking a stranglehold on society.

"Allegations are levelled by the opposition leaders and social activists. Cutting across all political parties that have formed the government, allegations are levelled against heads of departments, ministers and Chief Ministers. There cannot be two views that if an officer shells out money to get a plum posting, he would employ every means possible to recover the money he has invested and make every effort to make money for future needs and therefore this forms a vicious circle of corruption," the High Court said.  

Making this scathing observations while pointing out the high-handedness of the Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar of the Bengaluru South Sub-Division, Justice R Devdas said that he would urge the Chief Justice may take note of this observations and initiate suo motu proceedings against the state government to put an end to the pernicious practice of providing postings for monetary considerations and reasons other than public interest.

"This court should take judicial notice of the fact that such high-handed action on the part of the authorities could not have happened if they were sensitive enough about their powers and functions and the obvious disregard may have been occasioned due to the fact that postings are given to such sensitive offices, not on merits or with public interest in mind," the High Court said while taking serious exception to the act of Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar who have demolished the buildings of petitioners without following provisions under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.  

"It is obvious that the authorities are fearless of the consequences of being in conflict with the law. Such officers are emboldened by the fact that they are protected by the government. Every now and then the citizens of this state are given to understand that ‘plum’ postings are assigned for monetary considerations. Such news and information are published in national newspapers, magazines, television channels and social media", the court noted.

The court further said that the high-handed action on the part of the Assistant Commissioner and the Tahsildar is required to be taken note of and appropriate action initiated against them to take things to their logical conclusion. Therefore, the writ petitions are allowed with costs of Rs 10,000 each, payable by the Assistant Commissioner M G Shivanna, Tahsildar Shivappa Lamani and M Muniraju to each of the four petitioners and the strictures passed by this court and costs imposed on the officials should be entered in their Service Register, it ordered.

