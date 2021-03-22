STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trouble in Karnataka BJP? Rebel party MLA claims Yediyurappa's exit inevitable

According to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, change will happen after the elections to the five states are over.

Published: 22nd March 2021 12:38 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Launching yet another tirade against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, rebel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday said change of guard in the state was 'inevitable' after the elections to five states, as the BJP cannot go for next poll under his leadership.

"This Chief Minister will be changed for sure. If the BJP goes for election with him, then defeat is guaranteed," Yatnal, who has been targetting Yediyurappa on a regular basis, told reporters.

He even said if the BJP has to survive in Karnataka, Yediyurappa's exit was essential.

According to the MLA, change will happen after the elections to the five states are over.

Accusing the CM of being 'partial,' he said the allocation of funds to MLAs was 'unequal'.

"He (Yediyurappa) doesn't distribute funds equally to the MLAs. He gives funds to only 38 MLAs of BJP and 40 MLAs of Congress and JD(S)," Yatnal alleged.

To substantiate his claim, Yatnal said Yediyurappa gave Rs 220 crore for airport in Vijayapura whereas for the one in his hometown Shivamogga, he allotted Rs 380 crore.

For irrigation, Rs 25,000 crore was supposed to be allocated, but in the budget this time Rs 5,600 crore was only earmarked, he added.

Stressing the need to raise voice against injustice, the rebel MLA said, "He (Yediyurappa) is not the last Chief Minister of BJP in South India. For the next 20 to 30 years, a BJP chief minister has to rule. So we have to choose someone who can do that."

The Vijayapura BJP MLA and former union minister has been up in arms against Yediyurappa since the time he expanded his cabinet excluding Yatnal.

Several MLAs loyal to Yediyurappa had been asking the party high command to take action against him and put an end to his accusations.

The party high command had issued a show cause notice to Yatnal and the MLA gave a reply too.

However, no decision has been taken any yet.

