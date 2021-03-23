STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40 BJP MLAs meet BSY, seek funds

A group of around 40 BJP MLAs, including chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya, met B S Yediyurappa late on Monday evening.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Renukacharya with CM BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Monday 

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of around 40 BJP MLAs, including chief minister’s political secretary 
M P Renukacharya, met BS Yediyurappa late on Monday evening.They complained to the chief minister about MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and also expressed concern that the BJP would fair badly in zilla and taluk panchayat elections if Yatnal continues his tirade against the chief minister.

The MLAs said they would petition state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel.They sought funds for  development works in their constituencies and complained of a severe paucity of funds. They complained that the ministers were not responding to their issues. The MLAs said they are cutting a sorry figure before their constituents.

Yediyurappa told them that he will organise a meeting of all MLAs and ministers on March 25, where issues would be sorted out.  They were told that post-Covid, the state is facing a financial crunch and there would be lesser allocation for development works.  JDS MLAs, led by H D Revanna, had threatened to hold an all-night dharna on the same issue inside the assembly and were dissuaded by the chief minister at the last minute a few days ago.

Comments

