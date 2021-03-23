Vijayendra will contest from Varuna in 2023, says BSY

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Elections to zilla and taluk panchayats in the Mysuru region will be a prestige issue for state BJP vice-president BY Vijaynedra with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hinting that his son will enter the electoral fray from the Varuna constituency in the 2023 general elections. Though Vijaynedra’s name was doing the rounds for the by-election to the Basavakalyan constituency, Yediyurappa clarified that the party will not field Vijayendra there and instead, he will be the candidate from Varuna, represented by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra now.

Yediyurappa also said that Vijayendra will have a house in Mysuru as it is certain that he will contest from Varuna. But the BJP vice-president is already making his presence felt in the region. He had intervened and got KIADB to drop acquisition of mutt land at Thandya village, and helped resolve the strike by S Kumar’s Company employees.

It is said that Vijayendra, with the help of JSS Seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, also got the Film City Project to Immavu in the Varuna constituency that would help generate employment. Sources said that he is also prevailing on the government to make Varuna a new taluk. Assisting him are state BJP vice-president Rajendra and Devraj Urs Development Corporation Chairman R Raghu.

During his regular visits to the constituency, he makes it a point to go to Dalit colonies, interact with local youngsters, and seek blessings of seers. The move has thrilled local party leaders and also taken the political fever a notch higher ahead of the zilla and taluk panchayat polls.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chairman Rajeeva said Vijayendra’s candidature from Varuna will strengthen the party base in the constituency and its ripples will be felt in the neighbouring constituencies.

He recalled that Vijayendra was instrumental in the party’s victory at K R Pet and Sira constituencies. He said it will also help turn the Mysuru region from a Congress bastion into a BJP stronghold. Local leaders Gokul Govardhan and Madesh said Vijayendra’s organisational skills would make a difference and boost the morale of party workers in Siddaramaiah’s backyard.