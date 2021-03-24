STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3,455 trees go under axe to widen Chikkamagaluru highway

However, activists say these heritage trees could have been saved if MLAs, MPs and the NHAI had taken some interest and re-worked the alignment.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:59 AM

By Meera Bhardwaj 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The widening of National Highway-173 across Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Mudigere in two phases has resulted in the massive felling of 3,455 trees, including many old heritage ones. In Chikkamagaluru range, 2,318 trees were felled, while in Kadur range, 1,137 trees went under the axe. Presently, the forest department has come out with a big ‘greening program’ which will be taken up in June after the completion of the widening works by May.

However, activists say these heritage trees could have been saved if MLAs, MPs and the NHAI had taken some interest and re-worked the alignment. Further, there is neither space on either side of the road nor any proper plans for the plantation, they alleged.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chikkamagaluru territorial division Deputy Conservator of Forests N H Jagannath said that in lieu of the felling of the trees, a big ‘alternative greening program’ has been drawn up to take up block plantation in 144 hectares (by digging 57,600 pits) in deemed forests and C & D Class lands adjoining the reserve forests.

The DCF added, “A total of 7,832 seedlings of every native variety will be planted depending on the space available on this stretch in rural or town limits. From Kadur-Sakharayapatna, the advance work of digging 4,120 pits will be taken up. While for the stretch up to Chikkamagaluru, work will start from monsoon. For this, Rs 81.4 lakh has been received as funds for carrying out plantation work.”

G Veeresh, honorary Chikka-magaluru wildlife warden, said, “For the Kadur-Mudigere Highway widening, tree felling work began in 2018, and as per prevailing laws, the DCF gave permission. However, NHAI should give enough space for re-planting the trees on the roadside. With work still continuing, compensatory planting should be done on the roadside and not elsewhere.”

“With such a massive loss of almost 4,000 trees, the lost greenery of the Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Mudigere road cannot be re-created and this will only add to global warming. Many trees were planted centuries ago.No compensatory afforestation can bring back the lost green heritage,” he added.

