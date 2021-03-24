STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents of woman in Ramesh Jarkiholi CD row give statement

Published: 24th March 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Minister of Water Resources, Karnataka. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the CD-gate incident, recorded the statement of the parents of the woman involved the video, on Monday.  Meanwhile, the SIT issued a notice to the woman for the fifth time, but got no response from her, a police officer said. 

A senior police officer said that the parents of the woman have been questioned two times so far. The parents alleged that their daughter’s life was under threat and claimed that someone took her to an isolated place and video-recorded the incident. “She had contacted them last on March 5, and since then, her phone has remained switched off,” the officer said.

“We were expecting her to appear before the SIT last week. But she did not turn up and we had been tracking her movements. But she shifted her place, so, we are trying to trace her. We are ready to give protection to her as she had demanded in her video statement which was released to the media soon after former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi filed a case with the Sadashivanagar police,” the officer said.  

Meanwhile, Y Puttaraju, chief secretary, Karnataka Block Congress Campaign Committee, on Tuesday met officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and submitted a complaint against Jarkiholi. He demanded that action should be taken against the former minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.  

