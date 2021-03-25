STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rakesh Tikait booked for ‘Bengaluru siege’ remark

Published: 25th March 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The local police have registered a case against Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait for asking farmers to lay siege to Bengaluru, during a Mahapanchayat at Shivamogga on March 20.
In the suo motu case against Tikait, the Kote police from the town stated that he “wantonly provoked (farmers) with an intent to cause riots.” 

Tikait tweeted in Hindi saying that he is not scared of such cases and will withdraw the agitation only after the three new farm laws are repealed.  The police alleged that Tikait’s speech “incited people to cause violence on the lines of Delhi recently. Though he was aware that the people may indulge in violence, he deliberately spoke in a way that may incite the people.”  The police have slapped Section 153 of the IPC against Tikait.

Condemning the case against Tikait, Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha leader K T Gangadhar said, “By registering such cases, it is hiding its faults. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s father S R Bommai was an activist, who took part in the JP movement. But his son is now getting cases registered against an activist. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too was an activist, and the then Congress government had filed cases against him. We know how to face these challenges. This will motivate us and not weaken us.”

Bengaluru Rakesh Tikait Farm Laws
