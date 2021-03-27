Congress party workers try to barge into house of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi
BENGALURU: Tension gripped Sadashivanagar after a group of Congress party workers tried to barge the house of former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's residence and shouted slogans against him.
They were taken into preventive custody and later released.
A senior police officer said that around 7:30 pm the party workers of Congress came nearby Jarakiholi's residence and staged a protest for a while. They also demanded his arrest and since they tried to barge the premise they were taken into preventive custody and about 30-40 people were gathered to protest.
Some of them were not wearing masks and they were warned to follow Covid norms.