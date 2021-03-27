STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress party workers try to barge into house of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

A senior police officer said that around 7:30 pm the party workers of Congress came nearby Jarakiholi's residence and staged a protest for a while.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:13 AM

Ramesh Jarkiholi

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Sadashivanagar after a group of Congress party workers tried to barge the house of former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's residence and shouted slogans against him.

They were taken into preventive custody and later released.

A senior police officer said that around 7:30 pm the party workers of Congress came nearby Jarakiholi's residence and staged a protest for a while. They also demanded his arrest and since they tried to barge the premise they were taken into preventive custody and about 30-40 people were gathered to protest.

Some of them were not wearing masks and they were warned to follow Covid norms.

