STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka sleaze CD case: Our daughter is held captive by DK Shivakumar, says woman's father

"Shivakumar has sent our daughter to Goa by giving her some money. She is under his custody and speaking whatever she has been taught by him," he said.

Published: 29th March 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Family members of the woman speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 'sleaze CD' case of the former minister is taking twists every day for the past 26 days. Now, the family of the woman has alleged that she is in the custody of DK Shivakumar for the past 25 days. 

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the father of the woman said, "My daughter should not be made to appear before judge now. Bring her home just for four days after she arrives in Bengaluru. Otherwise, the court should give her a four-day break before her statement is recorded. There are possibilities that she may not give correct statement since she is under huge pressure now. She may talk as instructed by DK Shivakumar in the court." 

ALSO READ | CD row: Woman writes to CJ of Karnataka HC, alleges threat from Ramesh Jarkiholi

"She needs to relax for some days. We, as parents, will counsel her to not speak anything under pressure. All the statements she made till now seem spoken under pressure. Therefore, the court should direct the police to go for parental counselling. The court may even instruct the cops to allow her to visit home for some days as she has been away for the past 20 days."

He further said: "I am a retired soldier and I am capable of taking care of her. The political leaders are using my daughter as their puppet. DK Shivakumar has sent our daughter to Goa by giving her some money. She is under his custody and speaking whatever she has been taught by him."

Meanwhile, Shivakumar rubbished the allegations saying that he has nothing to do with the case and if they (woman's parents) have any proof, let them give it to the police officers investigating the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sleaze CD case Karnataka DK Shivakumar sex CD row
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp