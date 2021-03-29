Karnataka sleaze CD case: Our daughter is held captive by DK Shivakumar, says woman's father

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 'sleaze CD' case of the former minister is taking twists every day for the past 26 days. Now, the family of the woman has alleged that she is in the custody of DK Shivakumar for the past 25 days.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the father of the woman said, "My daughter should not be made to appear before judge now. Bring her home just for four days after she arrives in Bengaluru. Otherwise, the court should give her a four-day break before her statement is recorded. There are possibilities that she may not give correct statement since she is under huge pressure now. She may talk as instructed by DK Shivakumar in the court."

"She needs to relax for some days. We, as parents, will counsel her to not speak anything under pressure. All the statements she made till now seem spoken under pressure. Therefore, the court should direct the police to go for parental counselling. The court may even instruct the cops to allow her to visit home for some days as she has been away for the past 20 days."

He further said: "I am a retired soldier and I am capable of taking care of her. The political leaders are using my daughter as their puppet. DK Shivakumar has sent our daughter to Goa by giving her some money. She is under his custody and speaking whatever she has been taught by him."

Meanwhile, Shivakumar rubbished the allegations saying that he has nothing to do with the case and if they (woman's parents) have any proof, let them give it to the police officers investigating the case.