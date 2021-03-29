STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Universities in Karnataka up vigil amid rising Covid-19 cases

From keeping hostel occupancy to half to earmarking rooms for preliminary care of symptomatic patients, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned. 

Published: 29th March 2021 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

temperature test

So far, students have been accommodated in batches in the hostels of colleges affiliated to the university (Representational Image)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cases mushrooming in educational institutes, vigilance has been increased in university hostels. From keeping hostel occupancy to half to earmarking rooms for preliminary care of symptomatic patients, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned. University of Agricultural Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr S Rajendra Prasad said two rooms in each of the eight hostel blocks are reserved for preliminary Covid-19 treatment. 

1,000 in dorms
The nearly 1,000 students, mostly female, are accommodated in the dorm rooms meant for visitors or parents who visit the campus. The Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University, Dr Karisiddappa, said that classes for the final cohort of first semester students will be completed by April 10.

So far, students have been accommodated in batches in the hostels of colleges affiliated to the university, he said. By February, the fourth-year (seventh semester) students were accommodated in the hostels and they left 10 days ago. 

Now, the second-year (third semester) students and the first-year (first semester) students are accommodated in the hostels. While the second-year students will complete their examinations on April 7, first-year students will complete their classes on April 10. “Before reopening for the next semester, the situation will be reviewed with the Education Department. For now, affiliated colleges have been instructed to restrict the accommodation in hostels to one person per room,” he told The New Indian Express. The first semester students will complete their classes by the second week of April and then have their examinations from April 19 till the end of the month. The third semester students are now permitted to stay in hostel rooms till they finish their examinations on April 7, Dr Karisiddappa mentioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Vaccination
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp