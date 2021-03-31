'Operation Lotus': Setback for Yeddyurappa as HC vacates stay on probe against him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a setback for Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday vacated the stay granted for investigation against him in relation to 'Operation Lotus'. Justice John Michael Cunha passed the order vacating the stay.

Sharanagouda Patil had lodged a complaint at Devadurga Police Station against the then Opposition Leader in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Yeddyurappa and others accusing them of trying to lure his father Naganagouda Kandakur, the JDS MLA representing the Gurumitkal constituency, to join the BJP.

The complainant had also provided an audio clip purportedly involving a conversation held to lure his father, in support of his claims made in the complaint.

The complainant moved the court seeking to vacate the stay granted to the investigation in response to the petition filed by Yeddyurappa.