STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka adds new medicines to Covid treatment protocol

Baricitinib, DRDO’s 2-deoxy-D-glucose reduce O2 dependence of patients

Published: 12th May 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

(File photo | Shriram BN)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the intense second Covid-19 wave continues to ravage the state, the State Government is adding new medicines to the treatment protocol. Baricitinib tablets of 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strength, manufactured by Natco Pharma and approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for emergency use, is one of the drugs that has been included.

Baricitinib is used in combination with Remdesivir. It is administered orally and inhibits the intracellular signalling pathway of cytokines known to be elevated in severe Covid cases.The state allowed the use of the drug three days ago on some oxygenated patients, along with other drugs that were already in the treatment protocol. The experts saw a reduction in oxygen requirement among patients.

Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board and Chairman-Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospital and member of state’s Critical Care Support Team, said, “The treatment involves Baricitinib 4mg tablet given once daily for 14 days. We are doing a procalcitonin level check to rule out infection before administering the medicine. Very early data seems promising with reduction in oxygen requirement.”

Another emergency approval medicine is Regeneron. In the New England Journal of Medicine, a study showed that REGN-COV2 antibody cocktail reduced viral load, with a greater effect in patients whose immune response had not yet been initiated or who had a high viral load at baseline. Safety outcomes were similar in the combined REGN-COV2 dose groups and the placebo group.

“Regeneron has not been made available yet. We are expecting the availability and approval in the last week of May. The medicine is given to mild and moderate patients to prevent them from entering the severity stage. This drug will also be used along with the regular treatment protocols,” Dr Amarnath said. 

Another drug, approved by the Drugs Controller General of India and developed by Defence Research Development Organisation, is 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG). The clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Dr Amarnath, however, didn’t comment on the drug.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid treatment COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp