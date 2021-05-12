Karnataka adds new medicines to Covid treatment protocol

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the intense second Covid-19 wave continues to ravage the state, the State Government is adding new medicines to the treatment protocol. Baricitinib tablets of 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strength, manufactured by Natco Pharma and approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for emergency use, is one of the drugs that has been included.

Baricitinib is used in combination with Remdesivir. It is administered orally and inhibits the intracellular signalling pathway of cytokines known to be elevated in severe Covid cases.The state allowed the use of the drug three days ago on some oxygenated patients, along with other drugs that were already in the treatment protocol. The experts saw a reduction in oxygen requirement among patients.

Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board and Chairman-Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospital and member of state’s Critical Care Support Team, said, “The treatment involves Baricitinib 4mg tablet given once daily for 14 days. We are doing a procalcitonin level check to rule out infection before administering the medicine. Very early data seems promising with reduction in oxygen requirement.”

Another emergency approval medicine is Regeneron. In the New England Journal of Medicine, a study showed that REGN-COV2 antibody cocktail reduced viral load, with a greater effect in patients whose immune response had not yet been initiated or who had a high viral load at baseline. Safety outcomes were similar in the combined REGN-COV2 dose groups and the placebo group.

“Regeneron has not been made available yet. We are expecting the availability and approval in the last week of May. The medicine is given to mild and moderate patients to prevent them from entering the severity stage. This drug will also be used along with the regular treatment protocols,” Dr Amarnath said.

Another drug, approved by the Drugs Controller General of India and developed by Defence Research Development Organisation, is 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG). The clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Dr Amarnath, however, didn’t comment on the drug.