STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka sees nearly 600 COVID deaths at home in a month

120 deaths have occured between April 13 and April 30 along with a sudden spike of 479 deaths between May 1 and May 13.

Published: 15th May 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Family members perform the last rites of a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at an open-air crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru

Family members perform the last rites of a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at an open-air crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru. (Photo| Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a span of just one month, the state has seen 599 COVID-19 patients succumbing at home due to delay in reaching hospitals and shortage of beds, among other factors. This includes 120 deaths between April 13 and April 30 and a sudden spike of 479 deaths between May 1 and May 13, with the highest being reported on May 12, with 88 fatalities, as per the state Health Department data. 

Experts and those on the ground who are aiding patients in finding hospital beds, point to the inability to find a hospital bed in time. The number of people needing oxygen support and hospitalisation has increased in direct proportion to the rising number of positive cases, pointed out Dr Nanda Kumar BS, Associate Professor, Community Medicine, MS Ramaiah Medical College.

"Due to scarcity of beds, patients are not reaching hospitals in time. In addition to this, the fatality in the double mutant cases is high due to more virulence. The time taken for the disease severity to increase is shortening from six or eight days to three or four days, including symptoms of pneumonia, ground glassing of lungs, breathlessness, etc," Dr Nanda Kumar said, adding that early diagnosis and treatment will reduce mortality.

Ameen E Mudassar, a volunteer with Emergency Response Team that works full time to locate beds, oxygen and COVID-19 drugs for people, said they have seen countless cases of people not being able to find beds in time and therefore, succumbing at home.  

Ignorance and casual attitude lead to delay in treatment: Doctor

"Some patients were not able to find an ICU bed for 2-3 days. They suffer due to dipping oxygen saturation levels and breathlessness. This causes a lot of trauma to patients and, in some cases, they have suffered a heart attack at home. Earlier, home care services would send doctors to the patient’s house, but that is not available now," Mudassar pointed out.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand said that not recognising symptoms early, ignorance of patients and their families and casual attitude also result in delayed treatment and mortality at home.

When asked why fatalities at home increased in May, he pointed to the general increase in moderate and severe cases, therefore, leading to more deaths generally. "Earlier, I used to get 5-10 calls a day from families seeking a bed for a patient, but now, that has reduced to 1-2 calls per day, with implementation of the central bed management system. Final-year MBBS students work with the NGO Step One to monitor home isolation patients, provide tele-counselling and pick-up cases, either requiring hospitalisation or refer them to a senior consultant," said Dr Sacchidanand, chairman of the state Covid Subject Expert Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Karnataka COVID deaths Karnataka bed shortage
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp