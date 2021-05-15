STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor sales in Karnataka still steady despite COVID lockdown

Despite the raging pandemic and the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus, the government does not seem to be feeling much of a pinch as regards revenue from liquor sales.

Liquor shop, Alcohol

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

The Excise department is witnessing near-average sales of liquor and revenue generation has not been affected much, compared to other departments, though liquor outlets are open only for takeaways between 6 am to 10 am.  

As per the data available with The New Indian Express, average sale of liquor at present is 1.6 lakh boxes (including Indian Made Liquor and beer) per day, compared to 1.7 lakh boxes on normal days. While one box of IML contains 8.64 litres of liquor, one box of beer contains 7.8 litres. 

According to the sources in the Excise department, while the normal daily revenue generation is to the tune of  Rs 65 crore, it has now dropped to Rs 55-58 crore. One of the main reasons for this is because liquor is not served in restaurants, bars or pubs due to the lockdown. However, sales have not been affected much as takeaway has increased. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Excise Minister Gopalaiah said that last year, they had to shut all liquor shops for 53 days. "But, when we opened in May 2020, there was a huge rush outside liquor shops, which is not acceptable during a pandemic, Gopalaiah said.

"This year, we have allowed a four-hour window for sales so that there is lesser crowding. Once the situation returns to normal, we will open all liquor outlets at regular timings," he added.

 It is interesting to note that during 2020-2021, the targeted excise revenue was Rs 22,700 crore, which was achieved. This year, the target is Rs 24,580 crore and officials are hopeful of reaching it.

