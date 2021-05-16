STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals in Karnataka cite 'zero stock' of COVID vaccine

The Private Hospital and Nursing Association had written to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar a week ago, asking the government to supply them vaccines.

Published: 16th May 2021 05:47 AM

Covaxin the largest vaccine drive been administered to the recipients at Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

Representational Image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private hospitals will take some more time before resuming vaccination at their facilities as the government has told them to source vaccines on their own, but there is no stock available anywhere.

The Private Hospital and Nursing Association (PHANA) had written to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar a week ago, asking the government to supply them vaccines. PHANA president Dr HM Prasanna said, "But we have not got any response. We have also approached Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India, but they have not replied either."

"We have also written to Reddy's Lab for Sputnik vaccine, but they too have kept mum. The government should have informed us at least two months ago that private hospitals should buy vaccines on their own, but they told us just five days before the fourth phase was to start. Now, we are left with no vaccines," he added.

PHANA had appealed to the government to supply at least enough vaccines to complete the second dosage for those above 45 years old and above. Only Manipal and Apollo Hospitals have the stocks, but they are already booked.

Dr R Ravindra, past president, PHANA, said, "The State Government has let us down. There is an acute shortage of vaccines. I had written to Serum Institute, but they said they cannot supply us till July. Bharat Biotech said they will provide 10,000 doses from next week, which will be sufficient for 10 days."

