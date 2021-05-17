STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen plant gets going in KGF Hospital

Karnataka's first oxygen generating plant, set up at KGF General Hospital, was commissioned on Sunday morning, and is expected to be a boon to the region. 

Published: 17th May 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Karnataka’s first oxygen generating plant, set up at KGF General Hospital, was commissioned on Sunday morning, and is expected to be a boon to the region. The plant has brought a sense of relief to the area as until now, 65 oxygen cylinders, which were refilled at a unit in Malur, were used at this hospital. Now, at least 100 patients are being treated directly from the plant.

After the Israeli oxygen plant arrived at KGF, three teams of experts from Bengaluru worked non-stop to set up the plant, supervised by Kolar Deputy Commissioner Selvamani. The DC told TNIE that the Centre has sent two Israeli oxygen generating plants to Karnataka, which can generate 500 litres of oxygen per minute. One plant was allotted to Kolar district and another to Yadgir. He said the plant was ready for use late Saturday night, and the team was rechecking the flow of oxygen through the pipelines. 

District Surgeon Dr Shiva Kumar said the new oxygen plant is a boon to the hospital, as patients can be administered oxygen without a break, and the hospital authorities don’t need to get cylinders refilled and transported. There are no issues with the working of the oxygen plant, the doctor said. Of the 65 cylinders in use at KGF Hospital, 35 have been filled and kept ready for emergency use, while the remaining 30 have been moved to other places, including Bangarpet.

