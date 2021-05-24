STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madikeri COVID hospital becomes hub of theft, kin of victims file police complaints

After a girl who lost her mother requested the authorities to help find her mother’s phone that went missing from the hospital, many other residents have come forward to file complaints with the cops

Published: 24th May 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen supply unit at COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri.

The COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri. (Photo | Express)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Complaints of theft at the COVID-19 hospital here are keeping the Kodagu police busy. Investigations are ongoing to identify the culprits.

After a girl who lost her mother requested the authorities to help find her mother’s phone that went missing from the hospital, many other residents have come forward to file complaints with the police about their kin’s belongings going missing from there.

Mithun, a resident of Kushalnagar, lost his mother Kamala (51) to COVID at the hospital. Kamala was admitted on May 1 and succumbed to the infection on May 20. While her belongings were returned to the family, Kamala’s mangalsutra worth Rs 1.5 lakh was missing from the items.

ALSO READ: Hospital discharges 60-year-old Covid patient, ambulance drops her off half way in Karnataka

When the family inquired about the same at the hospital, they washed their hands off stating, "A caution has already been released to ensure that patients do not wear expensive jewelry while getting admitted to the hospital." Following this, Mithun filed a complaint with the Madikeri Police and an investigation is being carried out.

In another similar incident, a retired army man Neelakanta of Madikeri raised a complaint on behalf of another retired soldier’s family, alleging that after the death of Dharmappa Gowda, his belongings were not returned to the family.

“While the belongings of Dharmappa were returned from the hospital and the same was sent to his family in Shanivarsanthe, his gold ring, mobile phone and purse that had approximately Rs 6000 cash were not returned to the family,” alleged Neelakanta. While he has raised a complaint in this regard, the police have not yet received the complaint and are yet to look into the matter.

