Researcher dies of Covid-19 in Karnataka after getting two doses of vaccine

On April 8, Dr NS Murthy developed symptoms of diarrhoea and weakness and was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital on April 15. 

Published: 24th May 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dr NS Murthy, who took both doses of the Covishield, passed away due to Covid-19. (Express Illustrations)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr NS Murthy (76), research director at the division of Research and Patents, MS Ramaiah Medical College, who took both doses of the Covishield, passed away due to Covid-19, earlier this month. He took his first dose on January 21 and second dose four weeks later.

On April 8, he developed symptoms of diarrhoea and weakness and was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital on April 15. 

​“Initially, his lungs were okay, but his inflammatory markers were high. On April 25, his oxygen levels reduced and he was shifted to the ICU. He was put on non-invasive ventilation. For a week, he was comfortable, but soon his condition deteriorated and his lungs were affected,” said Dr Rooparani, ICU incharge and associate professor, Anesthesiology and Critical Care, MS Ramaiah Medical College Hospital. 

He was intubated for a week and on May 7, he succumbed to the virus.

Dr Rooparani said vaccines are supposed to reduce severity of the infection but efficacy of this vaccine was around 70%. She said that his age and comorbidity (hypertension) could be contributing factors.“There are a lot of people in our Covid- ICU who have taken their first or both doses of the vaccine. It is possible that the antibody response was less despite inoculation,” she added.

Commenting on this, Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and member of Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, said that in rare cases, people can succumb, despite vaccination. 

“In some people, immunogenic response can be poor, irrespective of which vaccine they take,” he said.

