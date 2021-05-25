STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Death haunts villagers of Kadaranayakanahalli, Mudahadadi

The arrival of people from Bengaluru and other highly infected districts has led to this situation, opines villagers.

Published: 25th May 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Cremation, Covid death, Kerala

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

DEVANGERE: Death has started to haunt the villagers of Kadaranayakanahalli and Mudahadadi villages of Harihar taluk.

Alone in Kadaranayakanahalli, about 22 people died during the last 15 days, whereas the numbers stood at 13 deaths during the last 10 days. The villagers are gripped in Covid-19 fear and are speechless over the present situation.

The arrival of people from Bengaluru and other highly infected districts has led to this situation, opines villagers. At Kadaranayakanahalli two people died of covid-19, whereas the rest of 20 people died of various ailments including cardiac arrest, low BP and other issues.

With some people suffering from fever, 110 people got tested out of which 19 tested positive and are under home isolation. They now need quick testing of the entire village and avail report soon so that their fear comes to an end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid death Kadaranayakanahalli covid death coronavirus COVID 19 Karnataka Mudahadadi covid deaths
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp