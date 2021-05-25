Karnataka: Death haunts villagers of Kadaranayakanahalli, Mudahadadi

By Express News Service

DEVANGERE: Death has started to haunt the villagers of Kadaranayakanahalli and Mudahadadi villages of Harihar taluk.

Alone in Kadaranayakanahalli, about 22 people died during the last 15 days, whereas the numbers stood at 13 deaths during the last 10 days. The villagers are gripped in Covid-19 fear and are speechless over the present situation.

The arrival of people from Bengaluru and other highly infected districts has led to this situation, opines villagers. At Kadaranayakanahalli two people died of covid-19, whereas the rest of 20 people died of various ailments including cardiac arrest, low BP and other issues.

With some people suffering from fever, 110 people got tested out of which 19 tested positive and are under home isolation. They now need quick testing of the entire village and avail report soon so that their fear comes to an end.