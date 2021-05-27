STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RDPR staffers now Covid-19 warriors 

Surging Covid cases in rural areas was the primary concern expressed in the meeting.

Delhi COVID testing centre

(File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held video conference with panchayat presidents and Panchayat development officers of select panchayats from Belagavi, Ballari, Mysuru and Shivamogga.Surging Covid cases in rural areas was the primary concern expressed in the meeting.

Following requests by officials of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Yediyurappa announced that all staff of RDPR will be considered as corona warriors and all benefits announced to revenue department staff will be extended to them. To address issues of resources and awareness, he pushed for help desks and helplines to be set up at  panchayats.  

