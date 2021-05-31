BJP MLAs with Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, seek Yogeeshwara’s expulsion

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a clear and loud message of support to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, 18 BJP MLAs visited his official residence on Sunday afternoon. While the meeting was held under the official pretext of ‘Covid-19 situation review’, the MLAs, led by CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya, minced no words in acknowledging that the meeting was to show solidarity with the Chief Minister, in the context of cabinet minister CP Yogeeshwara making public attacks against him.

“We have asked the CM to expel Yogeeshwara from the cabinet immediately. He is an ‘import’ into the party, and the party is not dependent on him. How dare he attack the Chief Minister personally and talk about leadership change? We will stand by the Chief Minister, no matter what. MLAs of the BJP are with BS Yediyurappa,” Renukacharya told TNIE. The meeting assumes importance, coming at a time when BJP circles are abuzz with news of state leaders demanding a change of guard, and lobbying for a new chief minister with the Central leadership. Yediyurappa is said to have asked the MLAs to wait for action to follow, citing the Covid situation assuming prominence.

“Eshwarappa wrote to the Governor over his ministry’s concerns. He is an original BJP leader, unlike CP Yogeeshwara, who lost an election but was still given a ministry. Personal attacks should not go unpunished,” Renukacharya added.

MLAs who visited Yediyurappa as a symbol of their loyalty included Raju Gouda, Masale Jayaram, Niranjan Kumar, Dr Shivraj Patil, Virupakshappa Ballari, MP Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Dadesugur, among others.