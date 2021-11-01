STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Only cherished memories remain

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)

By  Ramesh Aravind
Express News Service

If you had met Appu once you would have liked him for a lifetime. He was a sweetheart -- simple, humble and endearing. He could connect easily with all and greet and meet everyone with respect and warmth.
He had one of the most-genuine, full-hearted smiles. It was the same innocent smile I had seen years ago while he was singing “Kanandanthe mayavadano” as a child artiste. Somehow, the innocence stayed beyond his childhood and that drew us to him.

The day before his demise, we met at music director Gurkiran’s home. I cannot believe that Appu with whom I spent almost two hours that night talking, laughing and eating is gone the next day. He showed absolutely no sign of any ill-health or discomfort. 

At the party, he drew me aside to the balcony and showed me a video he had shot with his friends in the forests. He told me he was planning to release it in theatres and when I asked him about the title, he showed me the card -- Gandhadagudi. 

He talked of his older daughter doing her graduation in design in New York. He told me that if he is in Bengaluru, his day never ends without a drive with his younger daughter. He mentioned that he cycles for 60 km. We talked about the great future for digital content creators, joked about our domestic pet peeves, ate almond biryani, waved goodbye and the next day Appu was no more.

What remains are these memories of that last night, memories of him being the first guest on my show ‘Weekend With Ramesh’, memories of numerous times we met as families, and the best memory of all of ever-smiling Appu.

I have a message for the fans. The best tribute you can pay to a departed soul is to choose at least one admirable quality in him or her and make it your own.

(Actor and director)

