Karnataka to get coal supplies from Odisha, Maharashtra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will get coal from Maharashtra and Odisha for thermal power generation units, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in New Delhi on Wednesday after meeting Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. He claimed that the state is not facing any power crisis due to coal shortage.

Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, said Joshi assured him of coal supplies from both blocks in Maharashtra and asked Karnataka to make preparations for transportation. He said Karnataka has got permission to mine coal at Mandakini block in Odisha.

“We are making arrangements to start mining,’’ he added. When he approached the Union government last time, the state did not get the environmental clearance. “We later went to Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and now we have the clearance. We can mine at Mandakini block which is good news for Karnataka. As of now, there is no shortage of coal and we will ensure that there will be no shortfall in the future too,” he added.

On Mekedaatu, he said the state government is determined to implement the ambitious project, which needs clearance from the Central Water Commission (CWC). CWC has already given permission to the state to prepare a detailed project report, but with a rider that a nod from the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA) is mandatory. “The issue has been referred to CMA and a meeting has already been convened,” he added.

‘Will discuss water rows with lawyers’

“WE expect the project to be cleared in the next meeting. I will meet senior lawyers on Thursday and will discuss Cauvery, Mekedaatu and Krishna river disputes,” he added. Slamming Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for alleging that senior politicians and their families are involved in the Bitcoin scam, Bommai said, “He holds a responsible position and should make allegations with proof.

We have already handed over the case to Enforcement Directorate, who are probing. We are open to any inquiry and there is no question of a cover-up, even if big names are involved,” he asserted. Asked if the BJP high command has sought a report on the controversy, he replied in the negative.