Crop damage compensation within 24 hours to farmers: Bommai

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: As heavy rain and floods have caused massive damage to standing crops across the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the compensation to farmers, who have suffered such damage, will be deposited into their accounts within 24 hours of their details being uploaded onto the government website. As per preliminary reports, standing crops in over 5 lakh hectares have been damaged, Bommai said.

After getting first-hand information about the extent of damage in Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts, the chief minister said there will be no delay in giving compensation to farmers who have sustained losses.

“We have told the officials to immediately start the survey to assess the damage. Every day, officials will upload details on the Parihara website and we will ensure that farmers get the compensation within 24 hours of details being uploaded,” he said.

Standing instructions have been given to all deputy commissioners to provide details of rain-related damage, and funds will be moved directly to their bank accounts, he said. Rs 685 crore that is lying in the personal deposit accounts of deputy commissioners already will be used to provide immediate relief to those affected. Rs 500 crore has been released to take up relief works, he added.

Rs 1L for partially damaged houses

The NDRF fund has provisions to grant compensation for damage to standing crops and houses, he said and added that the government is now considering whether relief can be given even for agricultural produce that had already been stored.

Officials will release Rs 1 lakh immediately to take up the reconstruction of damaged houses. Later, up to Rs 5 lakh can be released in three phases. Partially damaged houses will get Rs 1 lakh, the CM added.

More rain likely

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in another four to five days. All deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and zilla panchayat chief executive officers have been instructed to take all appropriate measures, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. On the demand to increase the compensation amount, he said that discussions have already ben held and the Centre will take a decision soon.