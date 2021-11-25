BJP looking at deal with JD(S): BSY

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Senior BJP leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted that the party is looking to have an understanding with the JDS in the upcoming MLC elections.

At an election rally in support of BJP candidate from Shivamogga-Davanagere constituency, D S Arun, the BJP leader said, “The BJP will request the JDS to support us at the earliest.” Exuding confidence of winning 15 MLC seats, he said the BJP will get an absolute majority in the polls, and all ministers have started campaigning for party candidates.

Yediyurappa said the Congress is “slowly breathing” in Karnataka and has collapsed across the country. “The BJP is the only saviour for the country,” he added. Later, he told reporters that he will hold talks with Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi to persude him to withdraw his nomination from the Belagavi seat.