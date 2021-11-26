STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panchayats to trace school dropouts, enrol them 

Members were told to take up literacy for the entire panchayat and encourage adult literacy programmes as part of Gram Panchayat development.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Thirugnanam School celebrate Children’s Day at Sakkimangalam near Madurai on Sunday

Image used for representational purposes | KK Sundar

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, which found that a large number of children had dropped out of school post lockdown, instructed members and officials from each panchayat to trace them and bring them back to school.

Members were told to take up literacy for the entire panchayat and encourage adult literacy programmes as part of Gram Panchayat development. Panchayats now give additional food or snacks with midday meals to attract children to school.

A survey conducted by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) showed that 1.59 lakh children in rural Karnataka do not go to school, and many of them include dropouts due to the Covid lockdown. They are also employed as labourers. The government told panchayat members and officials to enrol students in schools and reduce the dropout rate, and also provide facilities to help students return to school.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Uma Mahadevan issued a circular, directing panchayats to utilise the 14th and 15th Finance Commission grants and improve the condition of schools. They were told to instal sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators on school premises for girls to use. Apart from this, Wi-Fi facilities are also to be provided. 

The circular instructed panchayats to take the help of local skilled workers and labourers to develop, repair or construct government buildings, panchayat office buildings, health centres, government schools and Anganwadi centres. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka school dropouts
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp