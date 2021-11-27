STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAS officer in Karnataka rubbishes Delhi woman's allegation that he promised to marry her

Lokhande has lodged a complaint with the police against the woman stating that she had defamed him by making false allegations and urged them to take action against her

Police

The Police Commissioner told press persons that he suggested to the woman that if she wanted to file a complaint, it would be better to do so in New Delhi (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: IAS officer Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, who is the Commissioner of Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike, has rubbished the allegations made against him by a Delhi-based woman on social media that he had promised to marry her.

Lokhande has lodged a complaint with the police against the woman stating that she had defamed him by making false allegations and urged them to take action against her.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Adduru Srinivasalu confirmed the receipt of the complaint from Lokhande and said it has been referred to the Cyber Crime Branch for investigation.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Y S Ravikumar who also spoke to reporters said that the woman who is around 22-23 had come to his office 3-4 days back along with her parents and orally complained against the Commissioner of Mahanagara Palike. The Police Commissioner said that the father of the woman is a retired police official in New Delhi.

The Police Commissioner told press persons that he suggested to the woman that if she wanted to file a complaint, it would be better to do so in New Delhi as the promise of marrying her had taken place there as per her statement. He made it clear that the woman has not lodged any written complaint against Lokhande.

It may be recalled that the issue had gone viral after the woman made allegations against Lokhande in a tweet tagging it to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and others.

