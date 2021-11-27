Jog Falls flows in glory briefly, but after Karnataka Governor Gehlot leaves

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A badly timed attempt by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) authorities to let Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot have a glimpse of the famed Jog Falls in all its glory went awry as the governor had left the place even before the excess water released could reach the waterfall.

The sudden discharge of water, however, caught villagers downstream off guard. Gehlot arrived in Shivamogga on Wednesday and attended a few events in the city. Later, he headed to Jog Falls and stayed overnight at the Bombay Guest House near the waterfall.

On Thursday morning, he visited Jog Falls to watch the water plunge from a height of over 830 feet. After spending some time enjoying the beauty of the cascade, he left the place around 8.30 am. In the meanwhile, KPTCL officials released over 200 cusecs of water from the Linganamakki dam around 6 am on Thursday, according to some reports. However, it takes about three hours for the water to reach the waterfall. The excess water reached only after the governor had left.

The unexpected release of water raised alarm among locals. Residents of Kargal Maralukore and Ambugalale vented their ire saying that the officials should alert people beforehand if they release excess water. The chief engineer (civil) of the Sharavathi Hydro Electric Project, Linganamakki, was not available for comment despite repeated calls and text messages.