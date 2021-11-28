STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moral policing: Woman, lover tied to pole, beaten up

A woman and her paramour were tied to a pole and beaten up for having an illicit relationship at Hemmaragala village in Nanjangud taluk. They were forced to starve for several hours.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A woman and her paramour were tied to a pole and beaten up for having an illicit relationship at Hemmaragala village in Nanjangud taluk. They were forced to starve for several hours. Family members of the woman and several village leaders tied the couple to a pole and mercilessly hit them the whole night while residents stood as mute spectators.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to onlookers, Parvathi (name changed), who was married to a man from the village, got separated several years back over a dispute. The couple had three children, two were taken care of by her ex-husband, while the younger one was under Parvathi’s care. She was working at a coffee estate in Madikeri before returning to her village recently.

On Wednesday night, a man from Madikeri had visited her, which enraged Parvathi’s ex-husband, leading to the incident. Kowlande police rushed to the spot and rescued the couple. Parvathi’s ex-husband has been detained.

