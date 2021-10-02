Karnataka Examination Authority marks will decide appointment of assistant prof; no interviews

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is set to appoint 1,242 Assistant Professors in Karnataka government's first-grade colleges. This year, there will be no interview as a qualifying round — just marks issued by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) during the written examination will be the criteria.

Out of 1,242 posts, 145 (for 16 subjects) belong to unfilled vacancies during 2015 and the remaining 1097 posts are sanctioned for the present year.

In the present year, 1097 posts will be filled for 25 subjects that include Economics 72, Kannada 105, History 108, Political Science 96, Commerce 171, Physics 74, Chemistry 82, Botany 51, English 34 among others and details can be obtained on the website of KEA and out of 1,242 posts 5 per cent of posts will be done from Department’s group ‘C’ cadre, said Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, the Minister for Higher Education.

He added that the decision to base the qualification on KEA exam was taken to ensure transparency. “Only merit secured by the candidates in the examination which will be held transparently will be the criteria for selection,” he said, also cautioning candidates about false promises of getting appointments through influence or any other illegal means.

Online applications are open till October 7, and the last date for paying the application fee will be November 10. Exams will be held in the month of December.

Students will have to take Kannada and English language exams for eligibility. While other subjects will have only multiple-choice questions, exam for Kannada and English subjects will have descriptive answers only.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

For any other information such as age limit, application fee, payment slab one can visit https://kea.kar.nic.in.