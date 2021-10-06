STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai now has dashboard to track projects realtime

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched the digital CM Dashboard, which allows him to track ongoing projects and schemes of different departments in a single place.

Published: 06th October 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The digital CM Dashboard

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched the digital CM Dashboard, which allows him to track ongoing projects and schemes of different departments in a single place. Built on the lines of the system that is already functioning at the Prime Minister’s Office, this facility allows the chief minister to review the progress of projects real-time.

States like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh already have such systems for their chief ministers. After launching the Dashboard, Bommai held a review meeting of revenue, BBMP, energy, education, housing and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments. 

‘Dashboard will reflect performance’

Bommai directed officials to record accurate data and upload it onto the dashboard real-time. The data should be clear and must not lead to any confusion, he said. Nodal officers and heads of departments should take a special interest in making the digital platform a success, he said.

It will reflect the performance of departments, which have to reach the targets announced in the budget. He urged officials to give importance to planning and deliver the benefits of projects to the last person in society. “Effective implementation will bring people closer to the system and make them feel that there is someone looking after them. We should strive to achieve that,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp