Bommai now has dashboard to track projects realtime

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched the digital CM Dashboard, which allows him to track ongoing projects and schemes of different departments in a single place. Built on the lines of the system that is already functioning at the Prime Minister’s Office, this facility allows the chief minister to review the progress of projects real-time.

States like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh already have such systems for their chief ministers. After launching the Dashboard, Bommai held a review meeting of revenue, BBMP, energy, education, housing and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments.

‘Dashboard will reflect performance’

Bommai directed officials to record accurate data and upload it onto the dashboard real-time. The data should be clear and must not lead to any confusion, he said. Nodal officers and heads of departments should take a special interest in making the digital platform a success, he said.

It will reflect the performance of departments, which have to reach the targets announced in the budget. He urged officials to give importance to planning and deliver the benefits of projects to the last person in society. “Effective implementation will bring people closer to the system and make them feel that there is someone looking after them. We should strive to achieve that,” he said.