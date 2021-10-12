Bommai rejigs officers, Randeep now Health Commissioner
BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appointed D Randeep as Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare. Randeep, who was BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, will be replaced by KV Thrilok Chandra.
On Monday, the department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued orders, transferring 29 IAS officers and six IFS officers with immediate effect. Naveen Raj Singh, holding charge as Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru, is now posted as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare (medical education).
BH Anil Kumar, additional chief secretary, department of public enterprises, is posted as secretary, Infrastructure Development, and Kapil Mohan is Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology.
SR Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Education department (primary and secondary education) is posted as Principal Secretary, Cooperation department.
OTHER POSTINGS
- Dr S Selvakumar S: Secretary, Education department (primary and secondary education)
- Dr J Ravishankar: Excise commissioner and secretary, Housing department
- K P Mohan Raj: MD, Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation
- B B Cauvery: MD, Karnataka State Mineral Corporation
- T H M Kumar: Commissioner, Textile Development, Director of Handlooms
- Priyanka Mary Francis: Concurrent charge as Director, Women and Child Development
- M Kanaga Valli: Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Bengaluru
- Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar: Director, Mines and Geology
- R Venkatesh Kumar: Secretary, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, Kalaburagi
- Charulatha Somal: DC, Raichur
- Shilpa Nag CT: Director, E-Governance, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, holds concurrent charge as Commissioner, Panchayat Raj
- K Lakshmi Priya: Director, Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute of Rural Development, Mysuru
- Bhoyar Harshal Narayanrao: CEO, zilla panchayat, Vijayanagara
- Ukesh Kumar: CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Kolar
- Dr BC Sateesha: DC, Kodagu
- Dr H N Gopala Krishna: Commissioner, Youth Empowerment and Sports, concurrent charge as MD, Karnataka Public Lands Corporation Limited
- Shivananda Kapasi: MD, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation
- MS Archana: Director, Municipal Admin, Bengaluru
- K M Gayathri: CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Chamarajanagar
- Dr K N Anuradha: MD, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board
- N M Nagaraja: Registrar, RGUHS
- Subhash K Malkhade: Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Working Plan
- Jag Mohan Sharma: APCCF and Director General, EMPRI
- Kumar Pushkar: APCCF, Wildlife
- Manoj Kumar: APCCF and MD, Jungle Lodges and Resorts