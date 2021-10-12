Bommai rejigs officers, Randeep now Health Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appointed D Randeep as Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare. Randeep, who was BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, will be replaced by KV Thrilok Chandra.

On Monday, the department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued orders, transferring 29 IAS officers and six IFS officers with immediate effect. Naveen Raj Singh, holding charge as Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru, is now posted as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare (medical education).

BH Anil Kumar, additional chief secretary, department of public enterprises, is posted as secretary, Infrastructure Development, and Kapil Mohan is Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology.

SR Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Education department (primary and secondary education) is posted as Principal Secretary, Cooperation department.

OTHER POSTINGS