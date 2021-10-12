STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fix highways, PWD Minister CC Patil tells officials

PWD Minister CC Patil on Monday directed officials to take up the repair of National Highways passing through Karnataka.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: PWD Minister CC Patil on Monday directed officials to take up the repair of National Highways passing through Karnataka. Many of these roads are in a bad shape and pockmarked with potholes because of heavy rain. He also told officials to remove all unscientific speed-breakers on these highways that are causing accidents.

At a review meeting, Patil said officials must visit the spot and oversee the repair of roads. He insisted that the quality of roads should be maintained. On unscientific speed-breakers, he said many elected representatives have complained about them. Officials must visit these roads and remove these unnecessary speed-breakers, he added.

