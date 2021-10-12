Fix highways, PWD Minister CC Patil tells officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: PWD Minister CC Patil on Monday directed officials to take up the repair of National Highways passing through Karnataka. Many of these roads are in a bad shape and pockmarked with potholes because of heavy rain. He also told officials to remove all unscientific speed-breakers on these highways that are causing accidents.

At a review meeting, Patil said officials must visit the spot and oversee the repair of roads. He insisted that the quality of roads should be maintained. On unscientific speed-breakers, he said many elected representatives have complained about them. Officials must visit these roads and remove these unnecessary speed-breakers, he added.