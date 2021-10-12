NIA court sentences three in Mysuru blast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court, Bengaluru on Monday awarded prison sentences to three persons - Nainar Abbas Ali alias Library Abbas, Samsun Karim Raja alias Karim and Sulaiman - who were convicted last week in the ‘Al Qaeda - Base Movement’ Mysuru court blast case of August 2016. The three are from Tamil Nadu.

According to the NIA, Abbas Ali has been awarded to 10 years imprisonment of which, seven years is rigorous imprisonment (RI) and three years of simple imprisonment (SI) with fine of Rs 43,000. Karim Raja has been awarded with five years of SI with a fine of Rs 25,000.Sulaiman has been served with 10 years’ imprisonment including seven years RI and three years SI with fine of Rs 38,000, stated the Central counter terrorist task force.

The trio has been convicted and awarded sentences for the offences punishable under concerned sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act and of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The substantial sentences shall run concurrently, the NIA has stated.

According to the agency, the bomb blast in Mysuru court was one among five blasts committed by members of the Base Movement, an organisation that pledges its allegiance to Al Qaeda. The NIA had filed a charge sheet against the trio on May 24, 2017, and the trial in the case was concluded on September 29, 2021.