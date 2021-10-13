STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Escoms owe UPCL Rs 2.6k crore; coal import hit

Sources said though there is sufficient supply of hydro electricity due to abundant rain, the coming months could pose a different challenge, and the government may look at thermal power.

Published: 13th October 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Two coal-based thermal power plants of Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), each of 600MW capacity, have been shut for over two months, as coal could not be imported. Four power distribution companies — Escoms -- have not paid dues running into Rs 2,671 crore.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has already ordered the Escoms to pay up. While Hescom dues total Rs 1,385 crore, Gescom follows with Rs 563 crore, and CESC, Mysuru, with Rs 499 crore. Bescom has dues of Rs 224 crore and Mescom Rs 17 crore.

Sources said though there is sufficient supply of hydro electricity due to abundant rain, the coming months could pose a different challenge, and the government may look at thermal power. Though the Union government is pushing for  ‘Atmanirbharta’, UPCL is located in an environmentally sensitive zone, and has the mandate to use only imported coal. This high calorific value coal from countries like Australia, Indonesia and South Africa, costs $185 per tonne.

 If domestic coal is used, it can blend only 20% to ensure emission does not cross the stipulated level, sources said. Hescom’s dues are the biggest reason for shutting down UPCL operations. Bescom gets 50% of the total power generated, and Hescom gets 30%. ‘’If the government fails to realign the distribution pattern to ensure more power to Mescom, people of Udupi will end up in the dark,” sources in Mescom said. Kishore Alva, President and Executive Director of Adani UPCL, said coal will be imported soon, and power generation will begin in 15 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPCL thermal power plant
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp