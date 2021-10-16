20-year-old man raped in Karnataka after being lured with sugarcane

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 20-year-old endosulfan victim from Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district was sexually assaulted by a man from the same village.

Puttur town police said the victim, a resident of Mura in Kabaka village in Puttur, had gone for a walk on Friday at around 6 pm. When the victim returned home, his father found his clothes soaked in mud. When his father inquired, he said that a person named Mohammad Haneef, who was known to him, sexually assaulted him.

On reaching Mura railway cross, the accused Haneef allegedly lured the victim by buying sugarcane and took him to a bush and when the victim refused sexual intercourse, the accused beat him up and forcibly raped him. When the victim escaped from his clutches, the accused also threatened to kill him if he revealed it to his family.

Puttur town police have booked Haneef under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 377 (Unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation).