Govt fulfilling promises for Kalyana Karnataka region: Bommai

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Article 371 J implementation cell that was working with DPAR in Bengaluru will be shifting shortly to Kalaburagi, for which the government has already passed orders, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said that he has fulfilled two of his main promises made on the occasion of Kalyana Karnataka Day on September 17, that the government would post a permanent secretary to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and would shift the Article 371 J implementation cell to Kalaburagi. Bommai promised that he will implement his other promises with regard to the development of the region.

Responding to his conditional announcement during a speech on Kalyana Karnataka Day, that the government will provide additional grant of Rs 1,500 crore, along with a regular grant of Rs 1,500 crore, if the KKRDB spends its full allocation of Rs 1,500 crore sanctioned for 2021-22, the CM clarified that he has stated so to motivate officials to spend the full grant within March 31, next year.

Meanwhile, Bommai said he has instructed KKRDB officials to prepare the action plan for spending the additional grant of Rs 1,500 crore, along with the regular grant of Rs 1,500 crore for the next year, and complete projects.