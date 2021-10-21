STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

More services coming to panchayats, panel to look into salary woes

This will mean more work for panchayat employees. There have, however, been complaints of panchayat employees not getting paid on time.

Published: 21st October 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the State Government keen on taking several citizen-friendly services to villages, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department has decided to streamline its administration, including disbursement of staff salaries, on time. 

There are over 6,000 gram panchayats in Karnataka. In order to empower them, the government has proposed to give panchayats the power to issue several essential certificates such as birth and death, income and caste certificates, khatas and occupancy certificates to citizens. At present, residents have to go to their respective taluk centres to avail these services.

This will mean more work for panchayat employees. There have, however, been complaints of panchayat employees not getting paid on time. “We don’t get paid for months... We have even protested several times in the past,” a panchayat employee told The New Indian Express.  “It is wrong to give them more work and not pay them on time. If they protest, the entire administration will collapse,’’ RDPR Department sources said. 

In order to look into timely disbursement of salaries to panchayat staff, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the RDPR commissioner. It has been asked to work towards ensuring that the employees are paid before the fifth of every month and disburse pending salaries. The committee has also been asked to study whether funds can be allotted for the last rites of panchayat employees who die in harness. 

When contacted, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said, “New panchayat members were elected just a few months ago. They are keen to implement development works and utilising the allotted funds. The department employees play an important role in implementing government programmes and the newly-elected members should bear this in mind. The committee will look into various issues to help streamline the administration. We have told them to submit a report within three months.”

The New Indian Express had earlier highlighted the plight of panchayat employees who don’t get paid on time. There are over 50,000 people working in various posts like bill collector, waterman, data operator and attender. Most of them were working throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns, reaching out to people in distress, creating awareness in villages on the pandemic and supplying health kits to villagers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Panchayat
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp