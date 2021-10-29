STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With schools reopening in Karnataka, Covid safety, awareness in focus

The Primary Education Department has released Rs 268.21 lakh to government higher primary and senior secondary schools for creating awareness on Covid-19 protocols.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Primary Education Department has released Rs 268.21 lakh to government higher primary and senior secondary schools for creating awareness on Covid-19 protocols. Schools have been asked to create posters to remind students of the pandemic’s prevalence -- posters such as ‘Be aware of Covid- 19,’ ‘Don’t fear, protect yourself ’ and ‘Keep safe from the virus’. Covid-19 will also be the theme for essay writing, slogan writing and art competitions.

However, this is just 50 per cent of the planned expenditure towards creating a safe and secure environment for students in 21,573 higher primary schools and 5,248 senior secondary schools. Meanwhile, a grant of Rs 895.46 lakh has been approved for taking up safety and confidence-building measures in 42,973 primary schools and Rs 105.58 lakh has been approved for 5,279 high schools.

As part of these confidence- building measures, teachers, staff and head teachers are asked to wear masks at all times and ensure sanitisation of classrooms, besides following all the health department’s guidelines without fail. Students are asked to avoid public programmes, fairs and markets for the time being. They’re also advised to change their masks every day and properly dispose of their onetime use masks.

Students are also reminded to be cautious about their school transport and ensure physical distance. Schools have also been asked to ensure that students are wearing masks and prevent grouping during lunch hours. Health camps are to be organised in schools and scientific waste management is to be established.

The school management has to inform the health department in case of any student being symptomatic. Students have been asked to wash hands before food and after using the washroom, and avoid handshakes. They are also told to keep off outside food that are kept in the open.

