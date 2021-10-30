Commissioner of Rail Safety inspects electrification of Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai on Friday inspected the electrification of the nearly 70 km line between Yesvantpur and Tumakuru in the Bengaluru Railway Division. When commissioned, punctuality along the route can be improved.

A special inspection vehicle with the CRS team, Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh and other top officials left from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City) railway station at 9.45 am to Yesvantpur. “The safety compliance and safety installations in the mid-section from Yesvantpur to Tumakuru were checked by the CRS. The knowledge and awareness of railway staff to handle a section that has been newly electrified was also assessed,” he said.

Elaborating on the advantages it offered, Singh said, “Electrified trains would help in reducing the carbon imprint.” The change of loco when the switchover happens from an electrified section to a non-electrified section can be avoided. “Punctuality is set to get a boost too,” he said.

The electrification opens up the possibility of introducing more trains in future.